Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Justin Bieber to perform in this Indian city in October. Check dates, other details.

Justin Bieber to perform in this Indian city in October. Check dates, other details.

This will be Justin Bieber's second tour in India. In 2017, he performed in Mumbai as part of his Purpose world tour, which attracted over 40,000 fans.
1 min read . 04:50 PM ISTLivemint

  •  As a part of the 'Justice World Tour', Justin Bieber will perform at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Oct 18.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Teen sensation Justin Bieber is all set to come and conquer Delhi in October this year. As a part of the 'Justice World Tour', the singer will perform at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 18. 

Teen sensation Justin Bieber is all set to come and conquer Delhi in October this year. As a part of the 'Justice World Tour', the singer will perform at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 18. 

This will be Justin's second tour in India. In 2017, he performed in Mumbai as part of his Purpose world tour, which attracted over 40,000 fans.

This will be Justin's second tour in India. In 2017, he performed in Mumbai as part of his Purpose world tour, which attracted over 40,000 fans.

According to Billboard, the show is being co-promoted by AEG Presents and Indian entertainment ticketing platform BookMyShow.

According to Billboard, the show is being co-promoted by AEG Presents and Indian entertainment ticketing platform BookMyShow.

Justice World Tour will travel to over 30 countries -- playing more than 125 shows - starting from May 2022 through March 2023.

Justice World Tour will travel to over 30 countries -- playing more than 125 shows - starting from May 2022 through March 2023.

 

 