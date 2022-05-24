Justin Bieber to perform in this Indian city in October. Check dates, other details.1 min read . 04:50 PM IST
- As a part of the 'Justice World Tour', Justin Bieber will perform at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Oct 18.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Teen sensation Justin Bieber is all set to come and conquer Delhi in October this year. As a part of the 'Justice World Tour', the singer will perform at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 18.
Teen sensation Justin Bieber is all set to come and conquer Delhi in October this year. As a part of the 'Justice World Tour', the singer will perform at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 18.
This will be Justin's second tour in India. In 2017, he performed in Mumbai as part of his Purpose world tour, which attracted over 40,000 fans.
This will be Justin's second tour in India. In 2017, he performed in Mumbai as part of his Purpose world tour, which attracted over 40,000 fans.
According to Billboard, the show is being co-promoted by AEG Presents and Indian entertainment ticketing platform BookMyShow.
According to Billboard, the show is being co-promoted by AEG Presents and Indian entertainment ticketing platform BookMyShow.
Justice World Tour will travel to over 30 countries -- playing more than 125 shows - starting from May 2022 through March 2023.
Justice World Tour will travel to over 30 countries -- playing more than 125 shows - starting from May 2022 through March 2023.