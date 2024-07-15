Justin Trudeau draws flak for referring to Diljit Dosanjh as ‘Punjabi singer’, BJP leader says Canadian PM did not even…

Criticism for Canadian PM Trudeau for failing to acknowledge India in his comments about Diljit Dosanjh.

Livemint
First Published15 Jul 2024, 07:42 PM IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with Indian superstar Diljit Dosanjh before the latter’s show in Toronto on Saturday.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with Indian superstar Diljit Dosanjh before the latter’s show in Toronto on Saturday. (Photo: Justin Trudeau/X)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced criticism on Monday after referring to Diljit Dosanjh as a ‘Punjabi singer’. While the moniker was not inaccurate, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa noted that the senior politician had bypassed all mentions of India while speaking about the artiste.

“The concert of Diljit Dosanjh was good...The picture posted by Canadian PM Justin Trudeau with Diljit made us all feel very proud...Later when he (Canadian PM Justin Trudeau) expressed his feelings for Diljit Dosanjh, he did not even think that it was right to take the name of India. A Prime Minister should not have done this as the post of Prime Minister has a very big dignity. He should have maintained that dignity and tweeted accordingly,” asserted BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:15 Jul 2024, 07:42 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaJustin Trudeau draws flak for referring to Diljit Dosanjh as ‘Punjabi singer’, BJP leader says Canadian PM did not even…

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

166.80
03:59 PM | 15 JUL 2024
-1.9 (-1.13%)

NTPC

385.65
03:58 PM | 15 JUL 2024
8.4 (2.23%)

Bank Of Baroda

258.60
03:53 PM | 15 JUL 2024
7.85 (3.13%)

Bharat Electronics

331.25
03:55 PM | 15 JUL 2024
-2.05 (-0.62%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Indian Overseas Bank

68.33
03:41 PM | 15 JUL 2024
4.68 (7.35%)

M M T C

94.92
03:40 PM | 15 JUL 2024
6.31 (7.12%)

NLC India

297.75
03:57 PM | 15 JUL 2024
18.6 (6.66%)

IDBI Bank

91.54
03:58 PM | 15 JUL 2024
5.6 (6.52%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,771.00290.00
    Chennai
    73,827.00-145.00
    Delhi
    73,972.00-799.00
    Kolkata
    74,045.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue