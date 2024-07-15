Hello User
Justin Trudeau draws flak for referring to Diljit Dosanjh as 'Punjabi singer', BJP leader says Canadian PM did not even…

Justin Trudeau draws flak for referring to Diljit Dosanjh as ‘Punjabi singer’, BJP leader says Canadian PM did not even…

Livemint

Criticism for Canadian PM Trudeau for failing to acknowledge India in his comments about Diljit Dosanjh.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with Indian superstar Diljit Dosanjh before the latter’s show in Toronto on Saturday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced criticism on Monday after referring to Diljit Dosanjh as a ‘Punjabi singer’. While the moniker was not inaccurate, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa noted that the senior politician had bypassed all mentions of India while speaking about the artiste.

“The concert of Diljit Dosanjh was good...The picture posted by Canadian PM Justin Trudeau with Diljit made us all feel very proud...Later when he (Canadian PM Justin Trudeau) expressed his feelings for Diljit Dosanjh, he did not even think that it was right to take the name of India. A Prime Minister should not have done this as the post of Prime Minister has a very big dignity. He should have maintained that dignity and tweeted accordingly," asserted BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

