Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced criticism on Monday after referring to Diljit Dosanjh as a ‘Punjabi singer’. While the moniker was not inaccurate, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa noted that the senior politician had bypassed all mentions of India while speaking about the artiste.

“The concert of Diljit Dosanjh was good...The picture posted by Canadian PM Justin Trudeau with Diljit made us all feel very proud...Later when he (Canadian PM Justin Trudeau) expressed his feelings for Diljit Dosanjh, he did not even think that it was right to take the name of India. A Prime Minister should not have done this as the post of Prime Minister has a very big dignity. He should have maintained that dignity and tweeted accordingly," asserted BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa.