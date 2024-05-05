Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at an event hailed Canada as a “rule-of-law country with a strong and independent justice system". He was reacting to the arrest of three Indian nationals linked to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

“This is important because Canada is a rule-of-law country with a strong and independent justice system, as well as a fundamental commitment to protecting all its citizens," Trudeau said.

“As the RCMP (police) stated, the investigation remains ongoing, as does a separate and distinct investigation not limited to the involvement of the three people arrested yesterday," Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) quoted Trudeau as saying.

Jaishankar Says ‘Internal Politics’

Over here, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar dismissed concerns regarding the recent developments surrounding the Nijjar's alleged assassination, as “Canada's internal politics", PTI reported. India has designated Nijjar a terrorist for his Khalistani separatist support.

Responding to Trudeau's criticism of India, Jaishankar told reporters that such criticisms stem from internal Canadian dynamics.

“India’s image globally is now actually much much higher than it had been ever… Canada is an exception. You see the different country heads are praising Bharat and its Prime Minister," the external affairs minister said.

Three Indians Arrested for Nijjar Death

Three Indian nationals residing in Edmonton, namely Karan Brar (22), Kamalpreet Singh (22), and Karanpreet Singh (28), face charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, PTI reported

Following the arrest on May 3, Canadian law enforcement said they are collaborating with US counterparts, although specific details were not disclosed, it added. However, authorities hinted at the possibility of further arrests.

Assistant Commissioner David Teboul of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), serving as the force's Pacific region commander, refrained from elaborating on purported ties between the detained trio and Indian authorities. Nonetheless, Teboul affirmed that the RCMP is “investigating connections to the government of India."

Concerns Over Pro-Khalistan Influence in Canada

Meanwhile, Jaishankar also expressed concerns over a faction within Canada supportive of Khalistan, leveraging the country's democratic processes to advance their agenda and become a “vote bank". He said some political political balance in Canada, rely on the backing of pro-Khalistan leaders due to their lack of parliamentary majority.

“The ruling party in Canada has no majority in Parliament and some parties depend on pro-Khalistan leaders. We have convinced them several times not to give visa, legitimacy or political space to such people which is causing problems for them (Canada), for us and also for our relationship. But the Canadian government has not done anything … India sought the extradition of 25 people, most of whom are pro-Khalistan, but they did not pay any heed," Jaishankar said.

Strained India-Canada Relations

Relations between India and Canada soured following Trudeau's allegations implicating Indian agents in Nijjar's killing. India dismissed these claims as “absurd" and “motivated", criticising Canada for failing to provide evidence or collaborate on investigations.

A Canadian citizen, Nijjar was shot and killed outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023.

“Canada did not give any proof. They do not share any evidence with us in certain cases, police agencies also do not cooperate with us. It is their political compulsion in Canada to blame India. As election is coming in Canada, they indulge in vote bank politics," the external affairs minister said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!