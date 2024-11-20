JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity Celebrates 11th Anniversary with an Immersive Sensory Experience

New Delhi Aerocity celebrated its 11th anniversary in spectacular style, marking over a decade of excellence in luxury hospitality. To commemorate this milestone, the hotel hosted an exclusive event featuring an exquisite six-course dinner, curated by acclaimed Berlin-based Chef Caique Tizzi. Held in the iconic Grand Crystal Ballroom, the evening was a true celebration of culinary artistry and global flavors. Reflecting on this milestone, Sandeep Gupta, Executive Chairman of Aria Hotels & Consultancy Services, said, “It’s been an amazing journey since 2013. Every year, we aim to bring something different, innovative, and creative. This year, we wanted to offer our guests and patrons a complete sensory experience by blending food and art in a unique way. We’re thrilled to have brought this vision to life through such an immersive celebration, and as we complete yet another incredible year. Chef Caique Tizzi, known for his innovative approach to tropical ingredients and immersive dining experiences, transformed the ballroom into a vibrant setting for Tropical Anthology—an experience designed to take guests on a unique culinary journey. The six-course menu artfully blended flavors, art, and storytelling, exploring the impact of tropical ingredients on diverse cultures around the world. Each course brought forward Chef Caique’s signature style, combining elements of history and innovation, and leaving guests with a sense of wonder and discovery. The evening’s atmosphere was heightened by the ethereal sounds of MIDIval Punditz, whose music created the perfect backdrop to this sensory celebration. Adding to the magic of the night, Neel Madhav delivered a mesmerizing performance that left guests captivated. Known for his extraordinary skills in mentalism and illusion, Neel brought an element of wonder and astonishment to the event, keeping the audience spellbound with each act. Sharad Datta, General Manager of JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity, shared his thoughts on the occasion: This anniversary is not just a celebration of our past but a stepping stone towards an even brighter future. Over the years, our commitment to creating exceptional experiences has only grown stronger, and tonight’s event reflects our dedication to pushing boundaries in hospitality. We are grateful to our guests and team for their continued trust and support, and we look forward to many more years of innovation and excellence.” Over the past eleven years, JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity has earned its place as a leading hotel in the Delhi-NCR region, recognized with numerous awards and accolades. The hotel continues to set new benchmarks in luxury, service, and guest experiences, making it a top choice for travelers and locals alike. This 11th-anniversary celebration is yet another testament to the hotel’s commitment to excellence and its dedication to creating unforgettable moments for its guests. For press and media enquiries, please reach out to us at director@studioshibui.in About JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity JW Marriott Hotels & Resorts expanded its luxury portfolio in India with the debut of JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity on November 21, 2013. The hotel is a luxury destination in Aerocity with 509 luxuriously appointed rooms and suites, situated at a prime location adjacent to Central Delhi and Gurgaon, conveniently located just a 7-minute drive from the Airport. The hotel offers an alluring array of four restaurants and lounges including K3 - New Delhi’s Food Theatre, Adrift Kaya – the Japanese Izakaya, Delhi Baking Company, and JW Lounge. JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity features one of the city’s largest meeting and conference facilities with over 30,000 sq. ft. of flexible convention spaces, including a 12,000 sq. ft. pillar-less ballroom. Distinct features of the hotel also include Quan Spa, an outdoor heated swimming pool, and a modern fitness center. To find out more, visit www.jwdelhi.com, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram. (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR