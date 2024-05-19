Jyoti Ratre, an entrepreneur and fitness enthusiast from Madhya Pradesh, has become the oldest Indian woman to conquer Mount Everest. The 55-year-old mountaineer reached the summit at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 19.

Ratre's accomplishment comes precisely six years after Sangeeta Bahl, at 53, earned the title of ‘India’s oldest woman to climb Mount Everest' on May 19, 2018. This was Ratre's second attempt to summit the highest peak in the world. In 2023, she had to return from 8,160 mt due to harsh weather.

Things didn't change much for her this year, as Ratre had to stay at Lhotse Camp, at 7,800 metres altitude, for four nights due to high wind. In addition, she had to stay for one night at Everest Camp 4 (above 8000 mt) before the final summit push, Jyoti Ratre's husband KK Ratre told Mint.

“Her journey to become a mountain climber began during the Covid-19 pandemic. After last year's failure due to poor weather, it was not sure if she would go. But in January this year, Jyoti made up her mind and decided to attempt one more time. Arranging funds and sponsors for this Mount Everest expedition was a big challenge," he added.

Jyoti Ratre conquered Mount Everest as part of a 15-member expedition team of 8K Expeditions, led by Bolivian climber David Hugo Ayaviri Quispe.

Entrepreneur turned mountaineer

Ratre has also conquered other peaks like Island Peak, Elbrus, Kilimanjaro, and Kosciuszko. Jyoti Ratre scaled one of the two important peaks of the world- Mt Elbrus (5,642m) and Mt Kilimanjaro (5,895m) at the age of 52 in 2021.

Before pursuing her dream to become a mountaineer, Ratre was a full-time entrepreneur who used to focus on her school uniform business in Bhopal. However, she decided to pursue her dream and continue her entrepreneurial role. During the Covid-19 pandemic, she utilised the time to improve her fitness and pursue her dream of becoming a mountaineer, KK Ratre told Times of India earlier.

