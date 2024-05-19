Jyoti Ratre, 55, becomes oldest Indian woman to conquer Mount Everest: Who is she?
Mountain climber Jyoti Ratre became the oldest lady to summit Mount Everest. The 55-year-old entrepreneur from Madhya Pradesh was aided by climbing guides Lakpa Nuru Sherpa, Ming Nuru Sherpa, and Pasang Tenzing Sherpa.
Jyoti Ratre, an entrepreneur and fitness enthusiast from Madhya Pradesh, has become the oldest Indian woman to conquer Mount Everest. The 55-year-old mountaineer reached the summit at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 19.