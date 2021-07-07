Jyotiraditya Scindia appointed as the union civil aviation minister

NEW DELHI : Jyotiraditya Scindia has been appointed as the union civil aviation minister, replacing Hardeep Singh Puri who will now head the petroleum ministry while also keeping the ministry of housing and urban affairs in a cabinet reshuffle carried out by the Narendra Modi-led government on Wednesday.

General (retired) VK Singh has been appointed as the minister of state for the civil aviation ministry in the cabinet reshuffle, according to a statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Scindia, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the Indian National Congress (INC) during March 2020, is the son of late INC politician Madhavrao Scindia, who too held the civil aviation portfolio under the PV Narasimha Rao-led central government between 1991 and 1993.

Scindia's appointment as the civil aviation minister comes at a time when the sector has been adversely impacted by the ongoing covid-19 pandemic. He faces the challenge of getting the sector back to its feet. Under his stewardship of the ministry the current government will hope to complete the divestment of national carrier by the end of the fiscal, which Scindia's predecessor Puri had aimed to achieve.

