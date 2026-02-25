‘Absurd and shocking’: Jyotiraditya Scindia condemns BSNL Director's ‘royal itinerary’ for Prayagraj trip

A day after senior BSNL director, Vivek Banzal's list of demands to around 50 officials of the state-run telecom major ahead of his proposed two-day visit to Prayagraj, went viral online, Union Minister of Communication, Jyotiraditya Scindia has condemned the incident.

Speaking to reporters on 25 February, Scindia was absolute that such behaviour “violates all the rules and traditions”. When asked about the incident he said, “It's simply unbelievable that such an order would be issued by anyone. It violates all the rules and traditions.”

He added that show cause notice has been sent to the company, adding, “We have also show caused the director (Banzal). We will seek response and take action. It is beyond absurd and shocking.”

ANI reported that the show case has a seven-day response period.

BSNL director's ‘royal itinerary’: What happened? According to a PTI report, the “royal itinerary”-like office order, included demands for combs, hair oil and underwear. It quickly drew negative attention online. Around 20 tasks were assigned to nearly 50 officials.

Banzal is director (CFA) of the BSNL Board and was scheduled to be in Prayagraj from 25-26 February. The trip was cancelled following the furore, officials told the agency.

What was on the list?

Once in Prayagraj, bathing in Sangam, boat ride, and visits to Bade Hanuman Mandir, Akshayavat and Patalpuri temples were planned.

The 'snan' kits consisted of towel, undergarment, slippers (mentioned as sleeper in the office order), comb, mirror and an oil bottle.

The office order also mentioned that six male kits (consisting of towel, underwear, mirror, comb, soap, shampoo, oil) and two female kits should be arranged.

Instruction was also issued to arrange one bed sheet for general use at the ghat.

At the hotel and Circuit House, dry fruit bowl, fruit bowl, saving kit (shaving kit), towel, toothpaste, brush, soap, shampoo, comb and oil were to be arranged, the order said. How has BSNL responded? On 21 February, BSNL India's official X account stated: “BSNL has standing instructions in place regarding the manner in which official visits are to be handled. An instance of non-adherence to the same has been taken note of.”

“The instance noted is not in conformity with the professional standards and values of BSNL. Appropriate action have been taken against the concerned. Further, instructions have been issued reiterating strict adherence to extant instructions,” it said.

Adding: “BSNL employees are reminded to strictly adhere to prescribed conduct rules and instructions in this regard.”

Further, a senior BSNL officer based in Prayagraj told PTI that incident “appears to be an attempt to tarnish (our) image”. No other queries were answered, it added.

Who is Vivek Banzal — the director at centre of controversy? BSNL's official website lists Banzal as Director - Consumer Fixed Access (CFA). He is a Indian Telecommunication Service Officer of 1987 batch and holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics, Master of Engineering in Computer Science, and MBA.

“He has more than 34 years of experience handling telecom network in India… Over the years, he has successfully implemented wire-line broadband services and customer-centric innovations in the mobile network segment,” it added.

According to the page, Banzal's current responsibilities (since 2016) include promotion and management of Bharat Fiber (BSNL's FTTH services), BSNL IT framework, and other services.

It also listed his achievements:

Revived BSNL’s Fixed line services and set new benchmarks with a pan-India FTTH growth model.

Enabled 1 lakh users in 40,000+ villages with 12.3 crore GB usage in a month.

His “never say REST” attitude and constant motivation have driven the growth of BSNL's fixed line business. (With inputs from Agencies)