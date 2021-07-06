Amid Union Cabinet expansion buzz, Jyotiraditya Scindia arrived in Delhi on Tuesday. He cut short his visit to Malwa-Nimar region in Madhya Pradesh and left for Delhi.

Scindia was on a tour of the Malwa-Nimar region in Madhya Pradesh but he took off for the national capital from the Indore airport after taking darshan of the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.

PTI reported that many workers of BJP and local leaders were present at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport when Scindia reached there. He was seen greeting them with folded hands.

Speaking to reporters, the BJP MP said: "My Ujjain tour is over and I am leaving for Delhi now. I will return next week." He, however, did not comment on speculations that he might be inducted in the Modi cabinet during its expansion.

According to the report, Scindia embarked on a three-day tour of the Malwa-Nimar region on Sunday and he was supposed to leave for Delhi on Wednesday morning as per the earlier schedule.

Earlier in the day, when reporters asked Scindia in Indore whether he will get a berth in the Union cabinet, he said that he was leaving to attend his next programme.

Scindia was earlier with the Congress but left it to join the BJP last year. Ever since he joined the saffron party, the buzz was that he would be inducted into the Modi Cabinet.

