Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday informed that he had a discussion with various stakeholders, including heads of major airports in the country, on capacity, baggage and immigration issues, among others.
The union minister took to twitter to inform that ahead of the peak travel season, the airport authorities and all concerned will take measures to ensure smooth passenger travel in domestic and international travel.
"Held a detailed discussion with heads of all major Indian airports @CISFHQrs & Immigration officials on capacities deployed & those required at every point to process domestic & international passengers smoothly through the peak travel season," Scindia said in a tweet.
Scindia outlined several measures that will be undertaken to ensure smooth travel of passengers during the season.
Plans for peak-hour capacity-based on passenger processing capacity at each major airport were outlined at the meeting while landing cards to be distributed on board and filled up prior to arrival, so as to minimise queues at immigration counters, he said in another tweet.
In another tweet, Scindia said that X-ray capacity for baggage will be assessed besides augmenting capacity of security manpower and hand baggage screening.
Longer-term technology-related upgrades will also be undertaken for security and baggage drop off processing at the airports, he said.
On 1 December, Scindia launched Digi Yatra for New Delhi, Varanasi and Bengaluru airports for a seamless and hassle-free air travel experience. Digi Yatra is conceived to achieve contactless, seamless processing of passengers at airports based on Facial Recognition Technology (FRT).
With this tech at the airports, passengers would merely have to pass through checkpoints through paperless and contactless processing by establishing their identity through facial recognition. The recognition would be linked to the boarding pass.
The facial recognition facility will be launched at seven airports in the first phase. It was launched at New Delhi, Varanasi and Bengaluru airports on Thursday, 1 December. It would later be launched at Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, and Vijayawada airports by March 2023.
Subsequently, the technology would be implemented across the country. Notably, it is presently being launched for domestic flight passengers.
