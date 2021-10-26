Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M. Scindia virtually flagged off the first direct flight on the Shillong – Dibrugarh route under the Regional Connectivity Scheme – UdeDeshKaAamNaagrik (RCS-UDAN) of the Government of India. MoS, Civil Aviation, General Dr V K Singh (Retd.) along with Rajiv Bansal, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, Deputy Chief Minister of the State of Meghalaya also graced the launch event of the Shillong-Dibrugarh flight.

“Shillong is one of the highest & wettest places in the world. The place is important not only for the country but for the entire world. Shillong has always been known as Scotland of East due to the presence of rolling hills, caves, tallest waterfalls, beautiful landscapes and its rich heritage and culture. There’s nothing that Meghalaya does not have to offer. The place attracts tourists from all over the world," said Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The minister further emphasized that “In 2014, only 6 airports were operational in North East which has now risen to 15 airports in 2021. Within a short span of 7 years, we have achieved this ambitious target. I assure you that this is just the beginning, we are further committed to enhancing the interstate & intrastate connectivity of North-East. Apart from promoting flight connectivity, our focus is on developing the infrastructure capabilities along with helicopter services for the last mile delivery. To ensure that we recently launched the Helicopter policy to further promote Heli Services in North-East. We want the bring the travellers from all over the country to North-East."

Indigo was awarded the Shillong - Dibrugarh route during the UDAN 4 bidding process. The airline will deploy its 78-seater ATR 72 aircraft. Till date, 389 routes and 62 airports (including 5 heliports and 2 water aerodromes) have been operationalized under the UDAN scheme

