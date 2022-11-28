Jyotiraditya Scindia flags off first flight from Itanagar's Donyi Polo Airport

Jyotiraditya Scindia flags off first flight from Itanagar's Donyi Polo Airport1 min read . 01:56 PM IST
- Jyotiraditya Scindia virtually flagged off the flight from New Delhi. The flight will operate from Itanagar to Mumbai via Kolkata.
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday flagged off first flight from Itanagar to Mumbai via Kolkata.
This is the first flight from Donyi Polo Airport at Hollongi, Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh.
Scindia virtually flagged off the flight from New Delhi. The IndiGo flight will operate from Itanagar to Mumbai via Kolkata. Earlier on 18 October, Indigo Airlines had successfully test-landed its aircraft at the newly constructed airport.
Among others, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju also attended the event virtually. At the event, IndiGo Principal Adviser RK Singh said Itanagar is the airline's 75th domestic destination.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the airport on November 19. It is the fourth operational airport in the state. 'Donyi' means the sun and 'Polo' means the moon.
The airport, also the first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh, has been developed in an area of over 690 acres at a cost of more than ₹640 crore. With a 2,300 m runway, the airport is suitable for all weather day operations. With the Donyi Polo Airport, the northeast region now has 16 airports.
(With inputs from PTI)
