Modi 2.0 Cabinet expansion: Portfolios for new ministers have been announced and newly-inducted Cabinet Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has been given charge of Civil Aviation Ministry while the earlier minister with the post Hardeep Singh Puri gets Urban Development and Petroleum.

Scindia took oath as a union minister on Wednesday. He is a five-time MP and was among the key lieutenants of Rahul Gandhi before he left the Congress to join BJP in March last year.

Scindia was Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology in the Congress-led UPA-I government. He is a Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh. He was the Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry in the UPA-II government between 2009 and 2012.

Scindia was Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Power between 2012 and 2014. He was first elected to Lok Sabha from Guna in 2002. Before him, Guna was represented by his father Madhavrao Scindia. Madhavrao won nine consecutive elections from the Gwalior and Guna constituencies of Madhya Pradesh.

After winning four times from Guna, Jyotirdaditya Scindia suffered a shocking defeat from this parliamentary seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He has been president of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association. Scindia has an MBA from Stanford University and BA from Harvard University.

