Jyotiraditya Scindia gets Civil Aviation Ministry

Scindia was Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Power between 2012 and 2014. He was first elected to Lok Sabha from Guna in 2002. Before him, Guna was represented by his father Madhavrao Scindia. Madhavrao won nine consecutive elections from the Gwalior and Guna constituencies of Madhya Pradesh.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}