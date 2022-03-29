Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M. Scindia and Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen (Retd) V.K Singh inaugurated the direct flight between Indore and Jammu by Indigo on Monday.

With the launch of the direct flight between Indre and Jammu, Indore will now have 28 daily flights. 632 weekly flights will be operating out of Madhya Pradesh. The airline will be deploying its A320, a 150-seater twin turbofan engine passenger aircraft that is primarily used on Domestic routes, said a press release by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Speaking on the occasion, Scindia said, "Today marks an important day in history of Indian Civil Aviation as the crown of India will be connected with the heart of India."

Further, he stated that Indore is a city of many firsts in terms of education, history and cleanliness and was declared India's first "Water Plus City" the previous year. It is the only city in India where two renowned international academic institutions are present - IIM & IIT, he added.

"My aim is to develop 1 or 2 cities in every state which is full connected with the entire country and in Madhya Pradesh, Indore has achieved this. Previously, Indore was connected with 12 cities but in 6 months, we have connected Indore to 22 cities such as panaji, Kishangarh, Raipur, Belgaum, Gwalior, Pune, Nagpur etc," he said.

"Apart from Jammu, we have connected Indore with Visakhapatnam and Chandigarh from today onwards," he further added.

The people of Indore and its adjoining areas will be benefitted by getting direct air connectivity to Jammu which will facilitate seamless movement of passengers between Indore and Jammu and vice-versa. With these new commercial flights, common people will get multiple options to travel between these places which will boost the tourism potential and increase the economic activity of both regions.

