Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia heavily criticised Congress leader and former MP Rahul Gandhi and Congress for meting ‘special treatment’ to the politician.

Scindia who was a member of the Congress for a very long time quit the party and joined the BJP in 2020 following differences with its leadership. Scindia was considered close to Gandhi when he was part of the Grand Old Party. Scindia's exodus from Congress in Madhya Pradesh led to the fall of the Kamal Nath-led government in the state, giving way to the BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government to take over.

Scindia launches sharp attack on Gandhi

Scindia launched a sharp attack on Gandhi and the Congress, alleging the party has been left with no ideology except the one of a "traitor" which works against the country.

The BJP leader attacked the Congress for according Rahul Gandhi a "special treatment" following his conviction in a defamation case and accused the party of pressuring the judiciary, and doing everything possible to stay relevant.

"This is now clear that Congress will leave no stone unturned to reach a new low and to play with India's democracy. They are doing everything to stay politically relevant. This is not a fight for democracy but an individual. Any criticism of this falls short," Scindia said in a press conference adding that Rahul Gandhi is not the first one to be disqualified from the Lok Sabha.

"But why this time there is so much hue and cry? Why people are wearing black clothes," Scindia said.

"Rahul Gandhi is being given a special treatment. When he went to the court, a fauz of Congress leaders accompanied him. If this is not an attempt to pressure the judiciary, then what is? Is this Gandhian politics? Why all this is being done for an individual?" the Union minister further added.

Congress hits back at Scindia

The Congress hit back at their former member and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should "beware" of a man who did not stay loyal to his former party and will also "not be loyal" to him.

Slamming Scindia for his remarks, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "When Mr. Scindia talks about doing things to stay politically relevant, I can think of his own example. To stay politically relevant he changed his party, he changed his friends, he changed his loyalties and he is giving us a lecture on how to stay politically relevant."

"As far as pressuring the judiciary is concerned, it is Mr Kiren Rijiju who keeps issuing threats to the judiciary, the RSS' Panchjanya writes an article on how Supreme Court is becoming a tool of anti-nationals who is trying to pressure the judiciary. Who is saying retired judges are anti-nationals, Mr Kiren Rijiju is saying that. So ask Mr Scindia to advise his colleague not to pressure and threaten the judiciary," Khera said in a video statement posted on his Twitter account.

Khera also hit out at Scindia for his dig at the Gandhis that some people are "first class citizens" for the Congress, saying a man who wants to be called a "Maharaj" in free independent India is talking about this.