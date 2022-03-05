Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday shared the status of evacuation of Indian nationals from neighbouring countries of war-struck Ukraine.

India has evacuated 6222 nationals in the last 7 days from Romania and Moldova under Operation Ganga.

Scindia said India got a new airport to operate flights in Suceava (50 km from border) instead of transporting students to Bucharest (500 km from border).

He said 1050 more students will be sent home in the next 2 days. "In the last 7 days, a total of 29 flights from Romania alone have flown our students back to India. Jai Hind!" he added.

The MEA today said it was deeply concerned about Indian students in Sumy, Ukraine. “Have strongly pressed Russian and Ukrainian governments through multiple channels for an immediate ceasefire to create a safe corridor for our students," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

The ministry has advised students to take safety precautions, stay inside shelters and avoid unnecessary risks. “Ministry and our Embassies are in regular touch with the students," the MEA said.

