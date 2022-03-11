Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Jyotiraditya Scindia, Shivraj Chouhan inaugurate first 'drone school' in Gwalior

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Shivraj Chouhan inaugurate first 'drone school' in Gwalior

Madhav Institute of Technology and Science organises Madhya Pradesh's first drone fair inviting around 20 drone-making companies
1 min read . 08:44 AM IST Livemint

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday inaugurated the first drone school in Gwalior.

The chief minister said that drone technology opens huge technology opportunities for youngsters.

"First drone school in the state has been inaugurated in Gwalior. There's huge employment potential in this industry as drones can be used for various purposes," Chouhan told media persons.

In addition, Madhya Pradesh was also the first state in the country in advancing the use of drone technology at a big scale by organising drone meta in Gwalior in December last year.

The programme was the biggest congregation of drone manufacturers, service providers, drone enthusiasts and user communities, especially students, farmers and common man of the city. The programme included drone exhibition, demonstration, drone spardha, industry-user interactions and launches. 

