Jyotiraditya Scindia takes additional charge as Union Steel Minister
New Delhi: Jyotiraditya Scindia took additional charge as Union Steel Minister at Udyog Bhawan on Thursday.
Scindia is currently in charge of the Civil Aviation Ministry. The 51-year old MP, who represents Madhya Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha, is the third Steel Minister in the current Modi government.
After taking the charge of newly assigned Steel Ministry, the minister expressed his commitment to fulfil the trust and expectations of the Prime Minister and the country.
He said that “it is well known that the steel sector plays a vital role in nation-building. The aim is to take the sector to its highest potential, so that it becomes a strong engine of growth in the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision".
The minister took the charge in the presence of Steel Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh and other senior Ministry officials.
He succeeds Ram Chandra Prasad Singh who resigned from the post on Wednesday, a day before the completion of his Rajya Sabha term.
Scindia has also been a five-term Member of Parliament which includes four terms in the Lok Sabha (2002-04, 2004-09, 2009-14 & 2014-19).
He began his journey in public service in 2002. In 2008, he served as the Minister of State of Tele Communications, Posts & IT; in 2009 as Minister of State Commerce & Industry and then, in 2012 as Minister of Power (Independent Charge).
The minister holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Harvard University, USA and an MBA degree from the Graduate School of Business, Stanford University, USA.
