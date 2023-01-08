Sacred Hindu Math in Joshimath develops cracks, admin blames it on ‘development’2 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2023, 12:52 PM IST
Jyotir Math, the Shankaracharya Math in Joshimath, has developed cracks.
Jyotir Math, the Shankaracharya Math in Joshimath, has developed cracks in numerous places over the past 15 days, which has caused concern among the sacred institution. These cracks have gotten worse over the past 15 days, according to the Jyotir Math administration. The chief of Math, Swami Vishwapriyananda, has pinpointed "development" as the root of the crisis.