Jyotir Math, the Shankaracharya Math in Joshimath, has developed cracks in numerous places over the past 15 days, which has caused concern among the sacred institution. These cracks have gotten worse over the past 15 days, according to the Jyotir Math administration. The chief of Math, Swami Vishwapriyananda, has pinpointed "development" as the root of the crisis.

Every winter, the idol from the primary Badrinath temple is moved to the Joshimath Vasudeva temple, where Lord Badrinath spends the winter. Joshimath is revered by Hindus as a sacred location and a prominent national centre for pilgrimage.

According to the District Disaster Management Department, cracks have reportedly developed in as many as 561 houses in Joshimath as a result of continued land subsidence in the town. The affected people, their families, and children are currently living in night shelters, officials said.

A total of 66 families are said to have moved out of Joshimath as of right now as a result of the formation of cracks in the dwellings. the district administration has made accommodations for the families affected by the subsidence,

"Development has now become a reason for destruction as hydroelectric power projects, and tunnels have affected our town. There were no cracks before 15 days, but these days the cracks are continuously increasing in Math," Vishwapriyananda told ANI.

Joshimath's residents have been evacuated and sent to night shelters run by the municipality after becoming concerned after spotting cracks in the town's homes and streets. Joshimath is a holy town situated in Uttarakhand.

Joshimath, located in an area prone to landslides, was the site of the first occurrence of sinking, according to a report from the 1976 Mishra Commission. The Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers border the south and north of the town, which is situated on the middle slopes of a hill that is bounded on the west and east by the Karmanasa and Dhaknala streams.

More than ten years ago, experts warned about the potential for ground sinking in the area. This quick and thorough stratum dewatering The town's sinking is hardly shocking, as no preventative measures were done.

