K Chandrasekhar Rao has 'Modi syndrome', says Telangana BJP chief3 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 11:06 AM IST
Village Revenue Assistant: The state is currently under turmoil as the VRAs have been on strike for 50 days.
Telangana BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the state government's unfulfilled promises and the village revenue assistant (VRA) strike in the state.