K Chandrasekhar Rao has 'Modi syndrome', says Telangana BJP chief

KCR earlier had passed remarks about sending PM home in 18 months, which wasn't taken in high spirits by the BJP. Commenting on the same remark Sanjay said, " KCR went to meet Nitish Kumar, he asked if you were dissolving the assembly. KCR changed his decision when Nitish Kumar said that if the Assembly is dissolved the President's rule will be imposed and you will be sent to jail. If KCR has the guts, the Assembly should be dissolved and elections should be held".

