'This is new Bharat': Sukesh Chandrashekhar takes 'untouchable' jibe at BRS leader K Kavitha after arrest
Sukesh Chandrashekhar's letter comes a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) released a statement in the case and alleged that K Kavitha paid ₹100 crore to top AAP leaders to get benefits of the new Delhi excise policy
Sukesh Chandrashekhar, an alleged conman, has reportedly written a letter to detained Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha asking her to come clean in the Delhi excise policy case and not shield Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
