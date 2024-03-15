K Kavitha arrested: BRS leader KTR Rao engages in heated debate with ED officials | Watch
BRS leader KTR Rao clashes with Enforcement Directorate officials as party leader K Kavitha is detained at her Hyderabad home. Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister KCR, has been arrested and taken to Delhi for questioning in connection with Delhi excise policy scam case.
BRS leader KTR Rao was seen engaging in a heated war or words with Enforcement Directorate officials on Friday as fellow party leader K Kavitha was detained. The incident took place inside the BRS MLC's home in Hyderabad following a lengthy raid. K Kavitha — the daughter of Chief Minister KCR — was arrested and shifted to Delhi for further questioning in connection the Delhi excise policy scam case.
(With inputs from agencies)
