Active Stocks
Fri Mar 15 2024 15:59:42
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.55 -0.67%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 265.55 -0.38%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 419.55 -0.06%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 316.00 -1.94%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,452.20 -0.25%
Business News/ News / India/  K Kavitha arrested: BRS leader KTR Rao engages in heated debate with ED officials | Watch
BackBack

K Kavitha arrested: BRS leader KTR Rao engages in heated debate with ED officials | Watch

Livemint

BRS leader KTR Rao clashes with Enforcement Directorate officials as party leader K Kavitha is detained at her Hyderabad home. Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister KCR, has been arrested and taken to Delhi for questioning in connection with Delhi excise policy scam case.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha addresses the media during a press conference, in Hyderabad on Thursday. (ANI)Premium
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha addresses the media during a press conference, in Hyderabad on Thursday. (ANI)

BRS leader KTR Rao was seen engaging in a heated war or words with Enforcement Directorate officials on Friday as fellow party leader K Kavitha was detained. The incident took place inside the BRS MLC's home in Hyderabad following a lengthy raid. K Kavitha — the daughter of Chief Minister KCR — was arrested and shifted to Delhi for further questioning in connection the Delhi excise policy scam case.

The Enforcement Directorate had claimed Kavitha was linked to a "South Group" lobby of liquor traders who were trying to play a larger role under the now scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22. According to former Telangana minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, the MLC was arrested and taken to Delhi on a flight at 8.45 pm.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 15 Mar 2024, 07:07 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App