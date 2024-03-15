BRS leader KTR Rao was seen engaging in a heated war or words with Enforcement Directorate officials on Friday as fellow party leader K Kavitha was detained. The incident took place inside the BRS MLC's home in Hyderabad following a lengthy raid. K Kavitha — the daughter of Chief Minister KCR — was arrested and shifted to Delhi for further questioning in connection the Delhi excise policy scam case.

The Enforcement Directorate had claimed Kavitha was linked to a "South Group" lobby of liquor traders who were trying to play a larger role under the now scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22. According to former Telangana minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, the MLC was arrested and taken to Delhi on a flight at 8.45 pm.

(With inputs from agencies)

