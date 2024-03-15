BRS leader KTR Rao clashes with Enforcement Directorate officials as party leader K Kavitha is detained at her Hyderabad home. Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister KCR, has been arrested and taken to Delhi for questioning in connection with Delhi excise policy scam case.

BRS leader KTR Rao was seen engaging in a heated war or words with Enforcement Directorate officials on Friday as fellow party leader K Kavitha was detained. The incident took place inside the BRS MLC's home in Hyderabad following a lengthy raid. K Kavitha — the daughter of Chief Minister KCR — was arrested and shifted to Delhi for further questioning in connection the Delhi excise policy scam case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Enforcement Directorate had claimed Kavitha was linked to a "South Group" lobby of liquor traders who were trying to play a larger role under the now scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22. According to former Telangana minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, the MLC was arrested and taken to Delhi on a flight at 8.45 pm.

(With inputs from agencies)

