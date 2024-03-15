K Kavitha arrested by ED in Delhi liquor policy scam case. What happens next?
Telangana ex-CM KCR's daughter K Kavitha is arrested by the ED in the Delhi excise policy scam case, to be taken to Delhi for investigation. Her bail hearing is adjourned till March 19.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, March 15, arrested K Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana's former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message