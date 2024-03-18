Days after Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi excise policy case, the federal agency released a statement on Monday and said that she conspired with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia to get favours and was involved in the payment of ₹100 crore.

The ED statement came a day after the agency issued a ninth summon to Arvind Kejriwal in the case and asked the Delhi CM to appear before it for questioning.

"Kavitha along with others conspired with the top leaders of AAP including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia for getting favours in the Delhi excise policy formulation and implementation," the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said in a statement as per Hindustan Times.

"In exchange for these favours, she was involved in paying ₹100 crores to the leaders of AAP," the federal agency added.

K Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was arrested by ED last week and is expected to remain in ED custody till March 23. The federal agency claimed that they have credible evidence against the BRS leader that K Kavitha and her aides made advance payments to AAP leaders related to Delhi excise policy and planned to generate profits from the same.

Her arrests triggered protests in Telangana with BRS leaders coming out on the road terming ED action “illegal" and demanding her release. "BRS held protests across Telangana against the illegal arrest of K Kavitha," the official X handle of the BRS said.

ED expands net in Delhi excise policy case

K Kavitha's arrest came as the Enforcement Directorate expanded its net in the Delhi excise policy case with prominent AAP leaders like Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Jha already in jail. The federal agency is continuously sending summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and even approached the court in the matter.

AAP has maintained that the ED summons is nothing but BJP's attempts to arrest Arvind Kejriwal in order to stop him from campaigning in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. The party has asserted that ED has no concrete evidence in the case and the AAP leaders are languishing in jail due to the draconian provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

