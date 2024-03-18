K Kavitha paid ₹100 crore to AAP leaders for favours in Delhi excise policy: Enforcement Directorate
ED alleged that K Kavitha conspired with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia to get favours and was involved in the payment of ₹100 crore
Days after Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi excise policy case, the federal agency released a statement on Monday and said that she conspired with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia to get favours and was involved in the payment of ₹100 crore.