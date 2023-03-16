K Kavitha to appear before ED in Delhi excise policy case today1 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 09:28 AM IST
- In her previous appearance before the ED, Kalvakuntla Kavitha was reportedly confronted with Arun Pillai, a Hyderabad-based businessman who represented the South Group.
Kalvakuntla Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, is set to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday in connection to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×