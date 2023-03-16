Kalvakuntla Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, is set to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday in connection to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court denied an urgent hearing to Kalvakuntla Kavitha regarding her alleged involvement in the Delhi excise policy scam on Wednesday.

In her previous appearance before the ED, Kalvakuntla Kavitha was reportedly confronted with Arun Pillai, a Hyderabad-based businessman who represented the South Group. The South Group is alleged to have given kickbacks of ₹100 crore to AAP leaders during the Goa Assembly polls.

Kavitha was grilled by ED for over 9 hours on March 11 linked to the Delhi excise policy case. She was summoned by the investigation agency for recording her statement in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy. She has been asked to depose again on March 16.

The agency had earlier alleged that the "South group" was a liquor cartel linked to Kavitha and others that paid kickbacks amounting to about ₹100 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to gain a larger share of the market in the national capital under the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2020-21.

The ED also alleged in Pillai's remand papers that he "represented the benami investments" of Kavitha in the case. The BRS leader was earlier questioned by the CBI in connection with the case.

