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‘Kaante’ filmmaker Sanjay Gupta dies at 59 — Here's what we know about the cause of death

Sanjay Gupta fell and hit his head, one of his closest friends told PTI.

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Published31 Oct 2026, 01:00 PM IST
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Sanjay Gupta was best known for making action-thriller and crime films
Sanjay Gupta was best known for making action-thriller and crime films (X)
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Kaante-fame filmmaker Sanjay Gupta passed away at his residence after he slipped and hit his head, his director friend Milap Zaveri said. He was 59.

"It is true that he passed away. He fell and hit his head," Zaveri, who is one of Gupta's closest friends, told PTI.

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“It's really shocking and sad. Just got the news that our dear friend an ace director Sanjay Gupta is no more. He passed due to a head injury at home. Another talent gone too soon,” Ashoke Pandit posted on Instagram.

“He was a wonderful narrator, full of life persona & a passionate filmmaker. A great loss to our industry. Will miss you my friend. Condolences to his family & dear ones. Om Shaanti,” he added

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Who was Sanjay Gupta?

Sanjay Gupta was best known for making action-thriller and crime films such as "Aatish", "Kaabil", "Shootout at Lokhandwala", "Shootout at Wadala", "Jazbaa", "Zinda", and "Mumbai Saga", among others.

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