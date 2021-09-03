OPEN APP
Kabul airport to resume services for domestic flights from today: Report

Aircraft are parked on the tarmac of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the US military's withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan (AP)Premium
 1 min read . Updated: 03 Sep 2021, 04:54 PM IST Livemint

  • The Kabul airport has been closed since the last evacuation flight took off on 1 September
  • The Taliban has accused the United States of intentionally damaging equipment at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport during their withdrawal from Afghanistan

Domestic flight services from Kabul airport will resume on Friday, reported AFP, quoting sources from the country's flag carrier. 

"We have received a green light from the Taliban and aviation authorities and plan to start flights today," Tamim Ahmadi, a senior manager with Ariana Afghan Airlines, was quoted as saying by the news agency. 

Prior to this, Doha-based Al Jazeera had reported on Thursday that international flights may take longer to resume. 

The Kabul airport has been closed since the last evacuation flight took off on 1 September.

Al-Jazeera earlier reported a Qatari technical team was assessing damage at the airport with plans to bring it back into operation.

This comes after the Taliban accused the United States of intentionally damaging equipment at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport during their withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Anas Haqqani, a key Taliban member, visited Kabul airport a day after the last American soldier left Afghanistan, and said the US had deliberately destroyed military equipment including helicopters, military vehicles and facilities, as per local reports. 

The last flight carrying American forces left Kabul in the early hours of Tuesday morning - ending 20 years of military presence in the country.

With inputs from agencies. 

