Kolkata: "Kacha Badam" singing sensation Bhuban Badyakar sustained injuries in an accident following which he was admitted to a hospital at his native village in Birbhum district, a close aide said Tuesday.

Badyakar was trying to drive his newly bought vehicle when he rammed it into a wall and suffered gashes on his face on Monday afternoon, the friend told PTI.

The peanut seller-turned-internet sensation was discharged from the hospital after first aid, they added.

The friend also said that Badyakar, a resident of Kuraljuri village in Lakshminarayanpur Panchayat of Birbhum district, has called off all his professional engagements this week due to the accident.

Badyakar, who used to earn around ₹300 per day by selling peanuts in public transport before catapulting to stardom, had previously told the media that he had no inkling that his song will become a rage on social media.

The song became a viral hit after one of his customers shot a video of him crooning "Kacha Badam" while hawking and shared it on social media.

After the song's popularity touched new heights and people on social media started enquiring about the singer getting paid for the views, Badyakar reportedly received ₹3 lakh as remuneration from the music label that first remixed his original song.

Last week, he was roped in for campaigning by a political party singing the chartbuster and also delivered a live performance at a five-star hotel in Kolkata.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.