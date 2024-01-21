Self-styled godman Nithyananda claimed on Sunday that he has been invited to the ‘pran-pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on 22 January and will be attending the grand event. Nithyananda, who is a fugitive rape accused claims himself to be the "supreme pontiff of Hinduism," and ruler of the 'United States of Kailasa.' {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“2 More Days Until the Inauguration of Ayodhya Ram Mandir! Don't miss this historic and extraordinary event! Lord Rama will be formally invoked in the temple's main deity during the traditional Prana Pratishtha and will be landing to grace the entire world! Having been formally invited, THE SUPREME PONTIFF OF HINDUISM (SPH), BHAGAVAN SRI NITHYANANDA PARAMASHIVAM will be attending this grand event," the self-styled godman wrote on X.

Nithyananda also shared elaborate plans on how his self-proclaimed country Kailasa plans to celebrate the ‘pran-pratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The schedule shared on the official X handle includes Sri Rama Puja in KAILASA's Global Temples, Muktikopanishad Chanting, Akhanda Rama Japa, VIP hosting, Sri Rama Mandir Inauguration Darshan (Lamp Lighting in Kailasa's Temples). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The self-styled godman added that all the activities will be livestreamed on YouTube and devotees can tune into their official channel to watch the celebrations.

Nithyananda and his 'fictional country' Nithyananda fled India in 2019 after being accused in a rape case and claims to be the founder of 'United States of Kailasa.' The exact geographical location of the country remains unknown and nothing is available as proof of its existence apart from pictures and videos.

The reports claim that Nithyananda has purchased an island off the coast of Ecuador and named it ‘Kailasa.’ He calls it a sacred site for people from the Hindu religion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The country has several departments for administration like treasury, commerce, sovereign, housing, human services, and more, the reports suggest. The self-proclaimed government of ‘Kailasa’ even invites applications for e-visas or e-citizenship of the country.

To be sure, ‘Kailasa’ remains an unrecognized country and does not have diplomatic relations with other nations. Recently, a Paraguayan government official was replaced after he signed a memorandum with representatives of 'Kailasa'.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!