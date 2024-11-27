Kailash Gahlot resigns Delhi Legislative Assembly member days after joining BJP

  • The former Delhi Transport Minister also sent his resignation to the Speaker Ram Niwas Goel.

Livemint
Updated27 Nov 2024, 04:15 PM IST
Former Delhi Transport Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kailash Gahlot joins Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/Rahul Singh)
Former Delhi Transport Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kailash Gahlot joins Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/Rahul Singh)(Rahul Singh)

Days after resigning from the CM Atishi-led Delhi cabinet and Aam Aadmi Party membership, Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday resigned from membership of Delhi Legislative Assembly.

The former Delhi Transport Minister also sent his resignation to the Speaker Ram Niwas Goel.

In his letter, Gahlot wrote, “You may be aware that I have resigned as a Minister, GNCTD on 17.11.2024. On the same day I had also resigned from the primary membership of Aam Aadmi Party.”

Also Read | Kailash Gahlot’s exit to BJP a game-changer for AAP ahead of Delhi Elections?

He said, "Most of my reasons for this decision have been shared in the letter dated 17.11.2024 that I had sent to Shri Arvind Kejriwal ji and the same attached herewith. The main reason was the fact that AAP had begun to derive from its moral and ethical values, thereby making it difficult for me to continue."

"I hereby no tender my resignation from Legislative Assembly of Delhi. the same may be accepted with immediate effect," Gahlot added.

Appointed as member of BJP's Delhi Assembly Election Coordination Committee:

ANI reported on Saturday that former Aam Aadmi Party leader Kailash Gahlot has been appointed a member of the party's Delhi Assembly Election Coordination Committee.

Also Read | Kailash Gahlot joins BJP, a day after quitting Aam Aadmi Party

When Gahlot joined BJP in the presence of Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP's Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva and national media head Anil Baluni among others were also present.

"Instead of fighting for people's rights, we have increasingly only been fighting for our own political agenda," the 50-year-old said in his resignation letter to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

AAP's reaction:

Reacting to Gahlot's resignation, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh claimed that Kailash Gahlot resigned from the party after the BJP put an allegation of 112 crores on him and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted several raids on his home in the last few days, reported ANI.

Also Read | What’s behind Kailash Gahlot’s resignation from Aam Aadmi Party?

“Kailash Gahlot's resignation is a part of the BJP's dirty politics and conspiracy. The BJP government conducted ED raids on him. Income tax raids were conducted at his residence for several days. BJP put an allegation of 112 crores on him. Pressure was created on him, due to which Kailash Gahlot had to take this step. He did not have any option other than joining the BJP,” ANI quoted Sanjay Singh on November 17.

With agency inputs.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Nov 2024, 04:15 PM IST
Business NewsPoliticsKailash Gahlot resigns Delhi Legislative Assembly member days after joining BJP

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    523.80
    03:59 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    86.05 (19.66%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    307.25
    03:57 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    9.45 (3.17%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    138.95
    03:59 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    1.95 (1.42%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,199.75
    03:52 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    70.95 (6.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Federal Bank share price

    212.80
    03:59 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -0.75 (-0.35%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    544.30
    03:29 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -1.95 (-0.36%)

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,190.25
    03:41 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -7.1 (-0.59%)

    Wipro share price

    582.70
    03:56 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -6.35 (-1.08%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Prestige Estates Projects share price

    1,630.55
    03:29 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -75.15 (-4.41%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,580.05
    03:29 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -63.95 (-3.89%)

    EPL share price

    264.90
    03:47 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -8.75 (-3.2%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    645.35
    03:41 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -19.25 (-2.9%)
    More from Top Losers

    Engineers India share price

    201.45
    03:55 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    17.45 (9.48%)

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    478.45
    03:40 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    38.7 (8.8%)

    ADANI WILMAR share price

    314.90
    03:59 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    24.55 (8.46%)

    BHARAT DYNAMICS share price

    1,118.20
    03:52 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    85.95 (8.33%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,245.00-1,310.00
      Chennai
      77,251.00-1,310.00
      Delhi
      77,403.00-1,310.00
      Kolkata
      77,255.00-1,310.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.