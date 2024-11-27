Kailash Gahlot resigns Delhi Legislative Assembly member days after joining BJP

Days after resigning from the CM Atishi-led Delhi cabinet and Aam Aadmi Party membership, Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday resigned from membership of Delhi Legislative Assembly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The former Delhi Transport Minister also sent his resignation to the Speaker Ram Niwas Goel.

In his letter, Gahlot wrote, “You may be aware that I have resigned as a Minister, GNCTD on 17.11.2024. On the same day I had also resigned from the primary membership of Aam Aadmi Party." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said, "Most of my reasons for this decision have been shared in the letter dated 17.11.2024 that I had sent to Shri Arvind Kejriwal ji and the same attached herewith. The main reason was the fact that AAP had begun to derive from its moral and ethical values, thereby making it difficult for me to continue."

"I hereby no tender my resignation from Legislative Assembly of Delhi. the same may be accepted with immediate effect," Gahlot added.

Appointed as member of BJP's Delhi Assembly Election Coordination Committee: ANI reported on Saturday that former Aam Aadmi Party leader Kailash Gahlot has been appointed a member of the party's Delhi Assembly Election Coordination Committee. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When Gahlot joined BJP in the presence of Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP's Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva and national media head Anil Baluni among others were also present.

"Instead of fighting for people's rights, we have increasingly only been fighting for our own political agenda," the 50-year-old said in his resignation letter to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

AAP's reaction: Reacting to Gahlot's resignation, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh claimed that Kailash Gahlot resigned from the party after the BJP put an allegation of ₹112 crores on him and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted several raids on his home in the last few days, reported ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Kailash Gahlot's resignation is a part of the BJP's dirty politics and conspiracy. The BJP government conducted ED raids on him. Income tax raids were conducted at his residence for several days. BJP put an allegation of ₹112 crores on him. Pressure was created on him, due to which Kailash Gahlot had to take this step. He did not have any option other than joining the BJP," ANI quoted Sanjay Singh on November 17.