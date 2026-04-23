Kailash Hills case explained: Who is Rahul Meena? Accused ‘strangled’ victim to death… | What CCTV footage revealed

A 22-year-old IIT graduate, who is also the daughter of a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, was allegedly raped and murdered at her home in southeast Delhi’s Kailash Hills area on Wednesday morning.

Who is Rahul Meena? Police said the prime accused, Rahul Meena (19), a former domestic help who had worked with the family for about eight months before being dismissed a month ago, has been arrested in connection with the case.

“The woman, who was preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, was alone in her house at the time of the incident and was found murdered in a room by her family members when they returned from the gym,” PTI reported, quoting the police.

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CCTV footage shows that Meena changed his clothes and shoes after committing the crime. According to police, he returned to Delhi on Wednesday and altered his trousers and footwear after the incident, while his shirt was left behind, providing key evidence, NDTV reported.

Investigators found that Meena, who was familiar with the household’s routine and layout, stole around ₹2.5 lakh from the house. Initial findings also suggest he was addicted to online gaming and often borrowed money from others.

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The footage further reveals that he entered the colony at around 6:30 AM, went into the house about nine minutes later, and was seen leaving nearly an hour afterwards, at around 7:20 AM.

Victim strangled to death using a mobile phone charger cable Preliminary inquiry suggests the woman was sexually assaulted before being strangled to death using a mobile phone charger cable, the police said, adding they are waiting for the postmortem report for confirmation of sexual assault.

The deceased was the daughter of an IRS officer residing in Kailash Hills in Amar Colony, a senior officer said.

“The victim's parents informed us first. The IRS officer and his wife had gone to the gym, and when they returned around 8 AM, they found their daughter lying unconscious on the floor. She was immediately taken to Fortis Hospital in the NFC area, where doctors declared her brought dead. The hospital also informed the police thereafter,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range) Vijay Kumar said.

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The officer added that initial suspicion centred on Rahul Meena, a former domestic worker who had been dismissed from his job around one-and-a-half months earlier.

What did CCTV footage reveal? CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts confirmed that he entered the colony around 6.30 AM, the house around 6.49 AM, and left around 7.20 AM, during which the crime is suspected to have been committed, the joint commissioner of police (JCP) said.

“More than 15 teams were formed and deployed across multiple locations in Delhi and in Rajasthan's Rajgarh, Alwar, Jaipur, Dausa, where he was likely to be present. He was later apprehended from a hotel in Delhi's Dwarka,” the JCP said.

Further investigation is underway, and strong evidence has been gathered. Based on this, a comprehensive case will be presented before the court to ensure the accused receives the strictest possible punishment, the officer said.

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He also said that the accused had been hired about a year ago, recommended by a junior officer working with the IRS officer. About 1.5 months ago, the same junior was advised that he would be dismissed following complaints about his conduct.

“During the inquiry, it came to light that he was involved in online gaming and had borrowed money from other domestic helps he did not return. When the complainant, the IRS officer, became aware of this, he directed that the individual be removed from service, following which his service was terminated,” he added.

It has also emerged that Meena was also involved in a similar incident a day ago in Alwar, where a rape case was filed against him, the JCP said.

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Prima facie, resentment over his termination could also be a factor, but the exact motive will be confirmed after a detailed investigation, the officer told reporters.

As per the preliminary probe, the accused was aware of where a spare set of house keys was usually kept for the domestic help. Since the maid was on leave, he allegedly used the spare key to enter the house. Upon entering, he proceeded upstairs, where the victim's room is located, and it is suspected that the crime was committed there.

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The family has already handed over the entire CCTV footage to the police.

The police said the suspect was also seen on a nearby street camera carrying a backpack.

Accused is wanted in sexual assault case in Rajasthan They said Meena is also wanted in a sexual assault case in Rajasthan's Alwar.

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"A case against the accused was registered on Wednesday. He committed the offence on 21 April with a woman in Rajgarh and fled from Alwar, around 170 km from here, to Delhi.

"An FIR has been registered at the Rajgarh Police Station against him. We are in contact with the Delhi Police, and a team of the Delhi Police has also visited here to question his family members," an officer in Alwar told PTI.

The police earlier said Meena was seen outside the house even a few days ago.

"What we have got to know is that after committing the crime in Rajasthan, he fled from there and came to Delhi. He directly reached here in Kailash Hills. He knew exactly where girls' parents would hide the keys when they stepped out for the gym.

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“CCTV cameras were installed at the entrance of the victim's room, with the live feed accessible on both the victim's and her father's mobile phones,” said the officer.

The brutal incident has sent shockwaves across the upscale residential locality. Locals expressed concern over safety and security in these neighbourhoods.

Greater Kailash MLA Shikha Roy said the victim was a bright and talented young woman with a promising future, and her death is a painful loss for the entire community.

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“I have known her personally for several years and have seen her grow up as a sincere, disciplined and exceptionally talented girl. She was brilliant in her studies, had completed engineering from IIT Delhi, and was preparing for the UPSC examination with great determination.”

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“She was an equally good dancer and participant in other cultural activities, and despite being deeply focused on her studies, she remained humble and connected with people around her,” Roy said.

A case has been registered, and forensic teams have collected evidence from the crime scene.

(With inputs from agencies)

Key Takeaways The importance of thorough background checks when hiring domestic help.

How CCTV surveillance can play a crucial role in crime investigations.

The alarming rise of violence against women, highlighting the need for improved safety measures.

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.