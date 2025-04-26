Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2025: Application deadline, registration process, routes, expenses - Your complete guide

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2025: Following a five year hiatus, India on Saturday, announced that the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will resume from June 2025.

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has not happened since 2020.

Here's a look at the registration process, the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route, expenses and other details.

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2025: Registration start and end dates Registrations for the Mansarovar Yatra 2025 have begun, and the last date is May 13, 2025.

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2025 registration: Step-by-step guide Here are the steps to register for the Mansarovar Yatra:

Step 1. Visit the official website: kmy.gov.in

Step 2. Fill out the online application form with accurate details.

Step 3. Upload the required documents- Recent passport-size photograph, scanned copy of a valid Indian passport

Step 4. Submit the medical fitness certificate as per the official guidelines.

Step 5. Pay the registration fee online.

Step 6. Wait for the confirmation and selection announcement.

Eligibility criteria: Who can apply for the Mansarovar Yatra? To be eligible for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, applicants must be:

1.Indian citizens between the ages of 18 and 70 as of January 1, 2025.

2. Have a valid Indian passport.

3. Be physically and medically fit for the high-altitude trek, with a Body Mass Index (BMI) not exceeding 25.

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route This year, the yatra will take place along two popular routes:

1.Lipulekh Pass (Uttarakhand)

2.Nathu La Pass (Sikkim)

Normally the route and batch once allotted to passengers through computerised process will not be changed, stated the official website for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

Mansarovar Yatra cost The estimated cost for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra along the Lipulekh Pass route is ₹1.74 lakhs, per person, states the official website.

Here's a detailed breakdown of the expenses for both the Lipulekh Pass, and the Nathu La Pass routes for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2025:

Expenses Lipulekh route Nathu-la route Confirmation amount ₹ 5000 ₹ 5000 Balance due before departure ₹ 51, 000 ₹ 55000 (includes air fare, and payment to Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation) Medical examination fees ₹ 5, 500 ₹ 5, 500 Stress echo test (if required and advised by Delhi Heart and Lung institute) ₹ 2500 ₹ 2500 China Visa fee ₹ 2400 ₹ 2400 Contribution towards bridge funds for group activities ₹ 4000 ₹ 4000 Amount payable in Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) $1200 (~ ₹ 1.2 lakhs) $2400 (~ ₹ 2.4 lakhs)

The expense breakdown is as per the official website. Check more details here: kmy.gov.in

Number of batches Five batches (50 pilgrims in each batch) will move along the Lipulekh Pass route.

10 batches (50 pilgrims in each batch) will be carried out on the Nathu La Pass route.

Documents Required for Mansarovar Yatra Registration Recent passport-size photograph, and a scanned copy of a valid Indian passport is required for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra registration.

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra selection process As per Kailash Mansarovar Yatra's official website, the pilgrims will be selected through a computer-generated, gender proportional selection process conducted by the Ministry of External Affairs. Selected yatris will be assigned to different routes and batches.

During the application process, pairs of applicants may request to travel together in the same batch. While the ministry will try to accommodate such requests, it will depend on each applicant's eligibility, states the website.