Kailash Mansarovar Yatra begins: Pilgrimage through Lipulekh Pass now largely vehicle-based - all you need to know

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday flagged off the first batch of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via the Lipulekh Pass from Tanakpur in Champawat.

Addressing the pilgrims, the Chief Minister said he prayed to Lord Shiva for their safe, smooth and peaceful journey, adding that the yatra is a matter of divine blessing and devotion.

Advertisement

He noted that in a country of 1.4 billion people, only 49 pilgrims have been selected for this rare spiritual journey, calling it a reflection of Lord Shiva's grace.

"I offer my prayers to Lord Shiva for your pleasant, smooth, and safe Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. May Mahadev bless you all. As I said at the beginning, his grace is truly upon you; otherwise, in a nation of 1.4 billion, only 49 people have received this rare opportunity. From the sacred land of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, flagging off the first group of pilgrims is not just an administrative duty for me, but a chance to bow at the feet of Lord Shiva and remember him through you. It is a moment of great devotion," CM Dhami said.

Advertisement

The Kailash Manasarovar Yatra is undertaken by thousands of pilgrims each year through two different routes - Lipulekh Pass (Uttarakhand),and Nathu La Pass (Sikkim).

Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2026 As the annual pilgrimage got underway, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO)said the route for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Lipulekh Pass has been upgraded into a largely vehicle-based corridor following extensive road infrastructure work, improving accessibility for pilgrims and enhancing connectivity in the border region.

"Through relentless efforts in one of the world's most challenging terrains, 765 BRTF under Project Hirak @BRO has transformed the pilgrimage route via Lipulekh Pass," the BRO said in a post on X.

"What was once a demanding trek has now become a vehicle-based journey largely, making the Yatra safer, faster and more accessible while enhancing strategic border connectivity and improving the lives of remote border communities," it added.

Advertisement

According to the organisation, the improved road infrastructure also strengthens strategic border connectivity and contributes to the development of remote border villages by improving access and mobility.

Kailash Manasarovar Yatra The Kailash Manasarovar Yatra is organised by the Ministry of External Affairs from June to August/ September each year and is open to eligible Indian citizens,holding valid Indian passports.

Advertisement

Application for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2026 closed on May 19.

Kailash Manasarovar Yatra routes, cost and more Kailash Manasarovar Yatra through Lipulekh Pass is open to a total of 10 batches and has a duration of about 22 days. The estimated cost per person is Rs.2.09 Lakh.

Kailash Manasarovar Yatra through the second route, Nathu La (Sikkim) is also open to 10 batches and has a duration of about 21 days. The estimated cost per person for Kailash Manasarovar Yatra through Nathu La is Rs. 3.31 Lakh.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Kailash Mansarovar Yatra begins: Pilgrimage through Lipulekh Pass now largely vehicle-based - all you need to know