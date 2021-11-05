The minister said that the metalled road will not only help defence personnel reach border outposts quickly but also help tourists reach the unique place.

"In the coming days, this area will emerge as the most favoured border tourism destination," he said.

"The road network at the Indo-China border will also help locals settle in their villages to run homestay and other tourism-related businesses," the Union minister added.

The Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra

The pilgrimage is open every year between June and September. The devotees get two options to choose between the two routes--Uttarakhand's Lipulekh Pass, and another through Sikkim's Nathu La Pass.

Mansarovar lake, the holiest lake of Tibet and is also considered to be the world’s highest fresh-water lake. It is tucked at an altitude of 4,583 meters while extending across an area of approximately 412 square kilometers.

Every year, thousands of devotees pave their way around the lake that is about 82 kilometer/51 mile. Known to be the source of Asia’s four greatest rivers named as the Ghaghara, Brahmaputra, Sutlej, and Sindhu

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.