Kajol, Rani unveil ‘Durga Maa’ idol at family puja, cousins get emotional remembering Deb Mukherjee | WATCH

Kick-starting the Durga Puja festivities, actresses and cousins Kajol and Rani Mukerji came together on Saturday to participate in their family's annual tradition.

In videos, Kajol, Rani, and Tanisha were seen beaming with joy as the North Bombay Durga Puja pandal unveiled the first look of its Goddess Durga idol.

Kajol, Rani unveil idol of 'Durga Maa,' Kajol and Rani Mukerji pulled back the curtains at the pandal to reveal the idol of 'Durga Maa,' with the Durga Devi Strotram, Aigiri Nandini, playing in the background. Once the idol was fully visible, the sisters joined their hands in prayer and bowed, visibly moved and lost in devotion. Their emotional response to seeing the Goddess was clear to all present.

Many of the fans reacted with comments like ‘Jai Mata di’, ‘Durga Ma ki Jai’, ‘Jai Bhavani’

Celebrations turn emotional The celebrations also turned emotional for them as they remembered Ayan Mukerji’s father, Deb Mukherjee, who passed away in March 2025.

Deb Mukherjee was the main organiser of this prestigious Durga Puja

A clip that went viral showed sisters Kajol, Rani, Sharbani and Tanisha were seen embracing each other, visibly emotional.

Meanwhile, Kajol also shared a heartfelt hug with Ayan before posing together for photographs.

They were all dressed in ethnic wear. Kajol was seen dressed in a silk saree, which she paired with a red blouse. Rani looked adorable in a white saree with a floral black and red border. Ayan opted for a white kurta pyjama.

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees.