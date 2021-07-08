As tourist influx picks up in Himachal Pradesh and pictures of huge crowds bring condemnation, industrialist Anand Mahindra thinks that this could point towards a behavioural change in humans brought due to the pandemic.

A few days ago, social media was abuzz about the increased crowding in hill stations amid a third wave scare. This came after the state government withdrew its earlier order of a mandatory negative RTPCR report and e-Covid pass to enter Himachal

A sea of people then reached places like Shimla, Kufri, Narkanda, Dalhousie, Manali and Lahaul as the heatwave conditions intensified in the northern planes.

A senior police officer of Himachal Pradesh also called it "tourism with a vengeance" and urged people to consider its impact on the hill state.

"Over 10,000 vehicles crossed Parwanoo towards Shimla over the weekend. Hotels, home stays are all packed to capacity even in remote corners of Shimla and Kinnaur," the officer wrote on Twitter.

Following this, the central government also issued warnings and said that it can re-impose restrictions again if Covid protocols are not complied with.

"People travelling to hill stations are not following Covid-appropriate behaviour. We can nullify the ease in restrictions again if protocols not complied with," said health ministry joint secretary Lav Agarwal during a press conference.

ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava said that the pictures from hill stations are frightening. He said people must comply with Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Sharing a news story about the same, Anand Mahindra said on Wednesday that while the situation is "alarming", it could be evidence of a possible post-Covid trend.

"Yes, alarming. But it’s evidence of a possible post-Covid trend: The pandemic highlighted the fragility & unpredictability of life. People are living FOR the moment. We all want to see more & do more ASAP. We are becoming NOW consumers. Kal ho naa ho? (sic)" Mahindra wrote on Twitter.

Some of his followers replied to the tweet to say that people need to be extra careful now to avoid the repetition of a second wave.





