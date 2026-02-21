IMD predicts heavy rain & thunderstorms for south India, rise in temperatures across northern and western parts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a detailed advisory regarding a dual weather pattern: a cooling, wet spell in the south and a warming trend across the northern and western plains.

South India: Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms A significant weather system over the Bay of Bengal is bringing unseasonal rains to the southern parts of India.

Heavy rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds are forecast for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe through Sunday.

Similar stormy conditions will hit south interior Karnataka on Saturday.

In Andhra Pradesh, the State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) predicts light-to-moderate rain and thunderstorms for southern districts, specifically Kadapa, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati.

In the remaining districts of the state, light rains with thunderstorms are expected at a few places.

Residents in Andhra Pradesh have been advised to remain alert and avoid taking shelter under trees during lightning strikes.

Lower tropospheric north easterly and easterly winds prevail over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, the IMD said.

North & West India: Early Summer Warming While the south stays wet, the northern and western regions are seeing a steady climb in temperatures as summer approaches.

Northwest India, Central India, Gujarat, and Maharashtra will experience a rise in maximum temperatures by 2 degree Celsius to 4 degree Celsius over the next 48 hours.

Squally weather is likely to prevail over parts of southwest Bay of Bengal, parts of southeast Bay of Bengal adjoining to southwest Bay of Bengal and parts of Comorin area on Saturday, the IMD said.

It also said an upper air cyclonic circulation persists over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining Bay of Bengal region.

A low pressure area is likely to form over the region during the next 48 hours and is expected to move west-northwestwards thereafter, IMD added.

Delhi Weather The IMD predicted a mainly clear sky for the national capital on Sunday, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 28 degrees Celsius.

This follows a warm Saturday, where Delhi recorded a high of 28.1 degrees Celsius —approximately 2.6 degrees above the seasonal average. Overnight temperatures were similarly elevated; the city registered a minimum of 14.2 degrees Celsius, which is 2.4 degrees higher than typical for this time of year.

Relative humidity stood at 50% as of Saturday evening.