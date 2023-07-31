Kalanithi Maran’s plea seeking damages worth ₹1,323 crore from SpiceJet rejected by Delhi HC: Report2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 12:10 PM IST
The Delhi High Court issued a judgment in the legal dispute between Kalanithi Maran and SpiceJet.
On July 31, the Delhi High Court delivered a verdict in the ongoing legal battle between Kalanithi Maran and SpiceJet. The court rejected Maran's plea seeking damages amounting to ₹1,323 crore from the budget carrier, The Economic Times reported.
