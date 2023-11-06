A video of heated arguments between two passengers on the Delhi Metro has gone viral on the social media platform X (previously known as Twitter), which has left netizens amused after watching it. In the viral video, two women passengers are seen fighting over a seat on a running metro train. While they continued to shout, they slammed at each other, gaining the attention of every co-passenger on the public transport.

In the viral video, one can hear the two women arguing over a seat. The woman already seated is saying that the other woman could have occupied another empty seat. The video was shared on X by the handle 'Ghar ke kalesh, with a "Kalesh b/w Two women inside Delhi metro over seat issues." Watch the video here:

The viral video was shared on Sunday and has garnered 123.6k views, 1.2k likes and 184 retweets with 84 comments till now.

Netizens, of course, found it quite common for the Delhi Metro and cracked jokes on repeated similar incidents where people often create scenes for petty reasons. Some others found the use of English during the arguments, hilarious.

“Delhi metro me swagat hai. Aaj Ladai Women’s coach me ho rhi hai. Dhanyawaad" twitted a user.