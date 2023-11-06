In the viral video, two women passengers are seen fighting over a seat on a running metro train. While they continued to shout, they slammed at each other, gaining the attention of every co-passenger on the public transport

A video of heated arguments between two passengers on the Delhi Metro has gone viral on the social media platform X (previously known as Twitter), which has left netizens amused after watching it. In the viral video, two women passengers are seen fighting over a seat on a running metro train. While they continued to shout, they slammed at each other, gaining the attention of every co-passenger on the public transport. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the viral video, one can hear the two women arguing over a seat. The woman already seated is saying that the other woman could have occupied another empty seat.

The video was shared on X by the handle 'Ghar ke kalesh, with a "Kalesh b/w Two women inside Delhi metro over seat issues." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Watch the video here:

The viral video was shared on Sunday and has garnered 123.6k views, 1.2k likes and 184 retweets with 84 comments till now.

Also Read | Delhi Odd-Even Scheme 2023: Odd-Even scheme in Delhi from November 13 to 20 to combat air pollution Netizens, of course, found it quite common for the Delhi Metro and cracked jokes on repeated similar incidents where people often create scenes for petty reasons. Some others found the use of English during the arguments, hilarious. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Delhi metro me swagat hai. Aaj Ladai Women’s coach me ho rhi hai. Dhanyawaad" twitted a user.

"Jab mai travel krti hu tab to koi kalesh nahi hota," another user replied

Also Read: Is India vs Pakistan World Cup final match possible? Here’s the roadmap to the dream encounter “Delhi metro is the only place where both the parties will be speaking wrong English, Yet both the parties would be correcting one another's English" a user wrote. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Delhi metro has seen it all," added another person

"Maybe a video montage of 'LIFE IN A DELHI METRO' for clashes of Delhi Metro," tweeted the next user.

"Delhi Metro is the most happening place in Delhi I guess," another user commented. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Naxal-prone Bastar among 20 constituencies to vote tomorrow amid high security "Rapidex English speaking course wali angrezi," joked the next user.

“Women's are crazy🤣🤣 10 or 20 min jurney in metro.. Can't stay normal.. I mean do they think they own delhi metro Or something"😂😂🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

"How to win an argument: Talk in English," said another user {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Delhi Metro is good but people traveling are disgraceful," commented a third user. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.