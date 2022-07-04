The poster shows a woman dressed like Goddess Kali is smoking and a flag of the LGBT community is seen in the background.
Documentary filmmaker Leena Manimekalai has drawn flak on social media for the way she portrayed goddess Kali in her latest film with many commenting that she should ‘face consequences for hurting religious sentiments.’ The poster shows a woman dressed like Goddess Kali is smoking and a flag of the LGBT community is seen in the background.
Sharing the fact that the film was part of the "Rhythms of Cananda" segment at the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto, Manimekalai said "Super thrilled to share the launch of my recent film - today at @AgaKhanMuseumas part of its 'Rhythms of Canada'. Feeling pumped with my CREW." She said also shared the poster along with the tweet.
However, the portrayal of Goddess Kali in the poster did not go down well with a section of social media users who have demanded the poster be withdrawn. Some even demanded strict action against her and the hashtag '#ArrestLeenaManimekal' is trending on Twitter.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
One said Delhi police should take action against Leena Manimekali for her derogatory clip and photo of Maa Kaali from her Film. Leena Manimekali you will face the consequences for doing this illegal act of hurting hindu religious sentiments.
Today, Hinduphobic "Leena Manimekalai" announced to release her documentary "KAALI" in Torento Metropolitan University, Canada. The poster and the content of the documentary is Hinduphobic and hurt the sentiments of Hindus around the globe. Defaming Hinduism is not acceptable, said another.
Old tweet of Leena Manimekalai goes viral. She had posted "Ram is not God. He is just a BJP invented Electronic Voting Machine."
However, taking a stand against the bashing, she later posted in Tamil: "The film revolves around the events that take place one evening when Kali appears and strolls the streets of Toronto. If you see the picture, don't put the hashtag "arrest Leena manimekalai" but put the hashtag "love you Leena manimekalai"."
Several films and shows have in the past got into trouble for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Anurag Basu's 'Ludo' faced Twitterati's ire for purportedly promoting 'Hinduphobic' content in the movie.
In 2021, Saif Ali Khan-starrer web series 'Taandav' raked up a row for allegedly creating a possibility of religious tension by portraying Hindu Gods in a bad light.
