Kali Puja: Low-key celebrations at Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's residence

Much like every year, Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee performed Kali Puja at her residence amid yajna and chanting of hymns, but the usual congregation of leaders and other dignitaries was missing this year due to the coronavirus curbs.

The Bengal Chief Minister's nephew and TMC MP Abhishek was on Saturday night seen participating in the yagna -- a ritual in front of the sacred fire -- at Banerjee's home in the city's Kalighat area.

According to the Trinamool Congress sources, CM Banerjee personally supervised all arrangements, including preparation of 'bhog' (offering made to the goddess).

Her family members and a few top leaders of her party were the only ones at the puja, the sources told news agency PTI.

Celebrations were largely low-key at the Banerjee residence, which plays host to a large number of people on the occasion every year, due to the pandemic, they added.

Mumbai's Bengal Club witnesses muted Kali Puja celebrations

The Bengal Club in Mumbai's Shivaji Park area on Saturday night witnessed muted celebrations of the Kali Puja as prayers were broadcasted online in order to avoid crowding amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several people still attended the temple here in person to offer prayers on the occasion.

"Bengalis from across the city come here to observe the Puja because this is a known and old Kali temple. Every year, we celebrate in a big way, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are showing the puja online for devotees," Bengal Club member Joy Chakraborty told news agency ANI.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via