Kalka-Shimla Express to resume its services after a gap of seven months

The world famous Kalka-Shimla Express will resume its services from today after a gap of almost 7 months.

Prince Sethi, Superintendent, Shimla Railway Station says, "We are ready to welcome the train after a long gap. All precautionary measures will be taken for safety of passengers.

The red-coloured train started its services from the Kalka railway station in Haryana last year with an aim to attract visiting the scenic hill station.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted announcing the resumption of the railway services of Kalka-Shimla.

He tweeted that," The festival special train between Kalka and Shimla will start operations from 21st October. This will enhance ease of movement and provide a big boost to the tourism & hospitality sector.Take all the necessary precautions while travelling for a safe & happy journey."

The ''Him Darshan'' train has a seating capacity of over 100 passengers and the bookings are full over the next few days in view of the peak tourist season and New Year being round the corner, the official said.

Earlier this year, the Railways had put only one see-through vistadome coach on the narrow-gauge route, but in view of the huge response, now the entire train has such coaches, he said.

Along the route, one of the few heritage Railways in the word, tourists headed to Shimla will be able to experience snow and rainfall in these glass-enclosed coaches.

The vistadome coaches were tastefully decorated with plush interiors and tourists will also get a chance to feel close to the nature on the 95.5 km route with big glass windows in the air-conditioned train.

A special train on the Shimla-Kalka heritage route has been drawing a lot of attention. Scores of tourists have been taking this train to visit the picturesque town of Shimla.

Besides welcoming tourists, the railway authorities here have also been sensitising passengers on cleanliness and preservation of heritage.

The Kalka Shimla railway line was declared a UNESCO world heritage line in 2008. It has been a great tourist attraction since then.

