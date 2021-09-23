OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Kalka-Shimla train derails, all passengers safe
Shimla: A major accident was averted on the Kalka-Shimla railway section when a rail car suddenly derailed near the Barog railway station on the World Heritage Kalka-Shimla section on Thursday morning, news agency ANI reported.

"The train suddenly derailed from the track at Barog railway station at 7.45 am, but the reason is not known yet," said an official of Railway and Traffic Police at Parwanoo.

"All the passengers are safe, no causalities have been reported," the official further said.

Further details are awaited. 

 

