Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: On Saturday, the death toll in the Kallakurchi Hooch tragedy increased to fifty-three. The Hooch tragedy has also affected the lives of more than one hundred people who are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Tamil Nadu. The Kallakurchi Hooch tragedy also triggered a mass uproar from the opposition AIADMK against Chief Minister MK Stalin-led DMK government in the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Latest Development -The Kallakurichi District Collector has informed that of the 193 people who had consumed the illicit arrack, one hundred and forty people are currently safe. "193 people who have consumed illicit liquor have come to the hospital. Out of which 193, 140 are currently safe, while a few of them are on ventilators. Right now, 53 people have passed away," he said.

-The Tamil Nadu authorities have arrested seven people so far in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy case. The Tamil Nadu government has said that if they wish to turn a leaf in their life after serving prison terms, bootleggers will be rehabilitated. The state had earmarked a ₹5 crore fund for the program. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-A whopping 250 litres of illicit liquor were seized and disposed off in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirapalli district, following the Kallakurichi Hooch tragedy

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Political controversy -In a session at the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that the state government will cover all education and hostel costs for children orphaned by the Kallkurichi hooch tragedy.

-The Tamil Nadu Assembly witnessed ruckus on Friday, after AIADMK leaders raised slogans demanding discussion on the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-AIADMK legislators staged a walkout from the Tamil Nadu Assembly in protest of the Kallakurichi Hooch tragedy. On Friday, AIADMK MLAs were evicted from the House after they staged a sit-in protest.

-AIADMK leaders wore black attire and chanted slogans against the state government in the Assembly. They also called for the resignation of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Chennai: Member of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly G. K. Mani and other MLAs walk out during the state assembly session as a protest against the government in connection with the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, in Chennai

-BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla lashed out at CM Stalin and the DMK government, alleging that the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy is ‘state sponsored murder’. The BJP leader resorted to derision saying, "A state-sponsored murder for which the DMK government is solely responsible. But instead of taking action on this state-sponsored murder, DMK continues to shield the villains of this ghastly crime. DMK means D for Do Nothing, M for Muzzle Everyone and K for Kill Everyone through illicit liquor..." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-In Tamil Nadu, 53 people lost their lives in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy after consuming methanol mixed with poisonous illicit liquor that took place on June 19

-Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹10 lakh for each deceased victim's kin and ₹50,000 for those receiving treatment.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!