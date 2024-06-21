Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Death toll rises to 47; demand for CBI enquiry, ruckus in Tamil Nadu Assembly - 10 Key point

A political slugfest has begun in Tamil Nadu over the deaths of 47 people in in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy. The families of the deceased have alleged that the sale of illicit liquor happened in the prime areas of the town. Following the incident, Kallkurichi District Collector Sravankumar Jatavath was replaced by MS Prashanth as the new Collector.

Here's all you need to know 1) After consuming spurious liquor, 165 people were admitted to the Kallakurichi, JIPMER, Salem and Mundiambakkam government hospitals as their condition deteriorated.

2) The death toll has now increased to 47 and the condition of at least 30 people is said to be critical.

3) Three affected persons have been recovered. However, 118 people are undergoing treatment.

4) Special teams have been formed to prevent the sale of illicit arrack in the district, said Prasanth M S, Kallakurichi District Collector.

5) The AIADMK members on Friday tried to raise the issue during the Question Hour in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. Following which, they were evicted enmasse. However, the ruling was withdrawn by the Speaker soon.

6) Chief Minister MK Stalin appealed to the Speaker that the members of the main opposition be allowed to participate in the proceedings, which Speaker M Appavu duly obliged and asked the AIADMK MLAs to return.

7) Justice Gokuldas, who is heading the one-man commission to probe the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, visited Kallakurichi government hospital to meet the victims.

8 Three arrested accused – identified as Govindaraj, Damadoran and Vijaya – were sent to 15 days of judicial custody. They were taken to Cudallore Central prison.

9)Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting a CBI enquiry.