Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Death toll rises to 47; demand for CBI enquiry, ruckus in Tamil Nadu Assembly - 10 Key point

  • The Tamil Nadu government on Friday said that the toll in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy rose to 47.

Livemint
Updated04:07 PM IST
The victim in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy were admitted to various hospitals in Tamil Nadu.
The victim in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy were admitted to various hospitals in Tamil Nadu.(AFP)

A political slugfest has begun in Tamil Nadu over the deaths of 47 people in in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy. The families of the deceased have alleged that the sale of illicit liquor happened in the prime areas of the town. Following the incident, Kallkurichi District Collector Sravankumar Jatavath was replaced by MS Prashanth as the new Collector.

Also Read | Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: CM Stalin announces ₹10 lakh ex-gratia

Here's all you need to know

1) After consuming spurious liquor, 165 people were admitted to the Kallakurichi, JIPMER, Salem and Mundiambakkam government hospitals as their condition deteriorated.

2) The death toll has now increased to 47 and the condition of at least 30 people is said to be critical.

3) Three affected persons have been recovered. However, 118 people are undergoing treatment.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy: Madras High Court to hear petition tomorrow

4) Special teams have been formed to prevent the sale of illicit arrack in the district, said Prasanth M S, Kallakurichi District Collector.

5) The AIADMK members on Friday tried to raise the issue during the Question Hour in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. Following which, they were evicted enmasse. However, the ruling was withdrawn by the Speaker soon.

6) Chief Minister MK Stalin appealed to the Speaker that the members of the main opposition be allowed to participate in the proceedings, which Speaker M Appavu duly obliged and asked the AIADMK MLAs to return.

7) Justice Gokuldas, who is heading the one-man commission to probe the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, visited Kallakurichi government hospital to meet the victims.

Also Read | Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Three accused sent to judicial custody till July 5

8 Three arrested accused – identified as Govindaraj, Damadoran and Vijaya – were sent to 15 days of judicial custody. They were taken to Cudallore Central prison.

9)Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting a CBI enquiry.

10) MK Stalin has announced 10 lakh each to the kins of the deceased and 50,000 for those undergoing treatment. Stalin has ordered an inquiry by the Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID).

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaKallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Death toll rises to 47; demand for CBI enquiry, ruckus in Tamil Nadu Assembly - 10 Key point

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

179.85
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-2.5 (-1.37%)

Bharat Electronics

305.00
10:27 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-7.05 (-2.26%)

ITC

419.60
10:28 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-3.75 (-0.89%)

Vedanta

469.95
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-0.3 (-0.06%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Railtel Corporation Of India

476.20
10:27 AM | 21 JUN 2024
41.8 (9.62%)

Titagarh Rail Systems

1,584.25
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
89.05 (5.96%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

409.70
10:28 AM | 21 JUN 2024
22.35 (5.77%)

Honasa Consumer

449.85
10:26 AM | 21 JUN 2024
23.5 (5.51%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,533.00538.00
    Chennai
    74,110.00757.00
    Delhi
    73,894.00684.00
    Kolkata
    73,533.00538.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue